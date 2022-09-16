Schwazze adds two more Colorado marijuana stores to portfolio

By MJBizDaily Staff

Schwazze, a Denver-headquartered vertically integrated multistate operator, entered an agreement to pay $2.75 million to acquire “certain assets” of Lightshade Labs, a 10-store Colorado chain.

The acquisition is expected to close in the first quarter of 2023, pending state and local licensing approval, according to a news release.

The all-cash deal will land Schwazze two Lightshade stores, one in Aurora and the other in Aurora.

The acquisition brings Schwazze’s total number of Colorado retail outlets to 25.

Since April 2020, the release noted, Schwazze has acquired or announced the planned acquisition in Colorado and New Mexico of:

  • 35 cannabis stores.
  • Seven cultivation facilities.
  • Two manufacturing assets.

