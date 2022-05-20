Second Delaware bill to legalize adult-use marijuana loses in House vote

A second bill to create an adult-use marijuana industry in Delaware failed in the House by one vote when a lawmaker fell ill.

According to The (Wilmington) News Journal, Rep. Larry Mitchell, the House majority whip who previously has voted in favor of marijuana regulation and legalization bills, took a sick day Thursday and missed the vote for House Bill 372.

ADVERTISEMENT

In March, HB 305, which would have legalized adult-use marijuana in the state and set up a cannabis business program, also was defeated in the House.

HB 372, named the Delaware Marijuana Control Act, would have provided for commercial production and sale of marijuana by state-licensed entities.

The measure needed a three-fifths vote – or 25 in favor – because it would have imposed a new tax.

At first, the Thursday vote was 24-14 in favor with one nonvote and two absentees, according to Wilmington radio station WDEL.

But Democrat Ed Osienski, a co-sponsor of the measure, changed his vote from yes to no.

Expert advice for a stronger shelf life Learn the fundamentals for getting started in cannabis retail in this comprehensive guide curated by the editors at MJBizDaily with help from industry experts. Inside the MJBizDaily Retail Buyers Guide: Learn best practices for designing a cannabis dispensary.

Select display infrastructure that supports industry compliance.

Choose the right point-of-sale system for your operation.

How to incorporate e-commerce and home delivery.

And more! Get the Guide

That move potentially allows the bill to be reconsidered in June after the General Assembly returns from a two-week recess, the New Journal reported.

It’s unclear what Gov. John Carney would do if an adult-use legalization bill made it to his desk.

He has been opposed to legalization in the past.