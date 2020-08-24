Several Colorado cities, counties may loosen marijuana business restrictions

As local governments across the nation look to expand their tax base during the recession, several in Colorado have begun contemplating loosening restrictions on marijuana companies, including prohibitions on home delivery, repealing bans on adult-use or medical MJ sales, and adding new social equity business permits.

Denver: Considering allowing MJ delivery and social equity permits.

Aurora: Considering allowing MJ delivery and social equity permits.

Lakewood: May have rec MJ ballot measure to allow production and sales.

Littleton: Will likely have rec MJ ballot measure to allow production and sales.

Adams County: County officials approved new rec MJ business permits.

Broomfield: Will have a rec MJ ballot measure to allow production and sales.

Trinidad: May allow consumption lounges.

Dillon: May allow consumption lounges.

According to Westword , some of the cities and counties weighing major changes include: