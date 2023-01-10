Share your cannabis business insights in 11th annual MJBiz Factbook survey

The MJBizDaily editorial team is gearing up to produce its 11th annual MJBiz Factbook, and we would like your input.

If you’re a cannabis business owner, executive or entrepreneur, you can help others in the industry by participating in our MJBiz Factbook survey.

The undertaking will help Colorado-based MJBizDaily provide key market, financial and operational data for businesses and entrepreneurs in the cannabis space.

The 2023 MJBiz Factbook will offer data that can be used by marijuana companies to build business plans, develop budgets, set key performance metrics and analyze competitive benchmarks.

Owners, founders and executives of dispensaries/retail stores, commercial cultivation operations, infused product manufacturers and vertically integrated businesses as well as investors who fund cannabis companies are invited to participate in the survey.

Survey data will be used in market research reports as well stories for MJBizDaily.com and MJBizMagazine.

The survey will be open for responses through Monday, Feb. 13.