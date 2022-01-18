Share your marijuana business insights in 10th annual MJBizFactbook survey

MJBiz is gearing up to produce its 10th annual MJBizFactbook, and we need your help.

If you’re a marijuana operator or own a company that serves or invests in the cannabis industry, help MJBiz by participating in our business survey.

ADVERTISEMENT

The undertaking will help Colorado-based MJBizDaily provide key market, financial and operational data for businesses and entrepreneurs.

Owners, founders and executives with dispensaries/retail stores, commercial cultivation operations, infused product manufacturers and vertically integrated businesses as well as investors who fund cannabis companies are invited to participate in the survey, which is available here.

The annual MJBizFactbook includes data that can be used by marijuana companies to build business plans, develop budgets, set key performance metrics and analyze competitive benchmarks.

Survey data will be used in market research reports, MJBizDaily.com and MJBizMagazine.

The survey will be open for responses through Friday, Feb. 4.