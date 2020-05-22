Signs point to possible illicit cannabis activity in L.A. blast, report says

The Los Angeles Fire Department has launched a review of all smoke and vape shops in the city to ensure they’re storing explosive materials correctly after a recent explosion at Smoke Tokes that injured a dozen firefighters.

According to the Los Angeles Times, the LAFD will be working to identify all similar businesses and ensuring those companies are displaying mandatory warning placards denoting that potentially flammable substances are being stored on-site.

An investigation into the cause of the explosion is ongoing, and the probe now involves more than 50 staffers from the LAFD, the L.A. Police Department and the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

What investigators have not found is any evidence yet that Smoke Tokes was illegally manufacturing cannabis products with the butane canisters that likely caused the explosion, the Times reported.

Smoke Tokes is not a licensed cannabis business, and the Times reported that investigators have found no marijuana or any manufacturing setup inside the building where the explosion happened.

But Smoke Tokes might have been supplying illegal marijuana product manufacturers that use volatile solvents – such as butane – in the production process.

Several members of the Los Angeles’ legal marijuana industry told the Times the episode highlights the possible dangers of the unregulated cannabis market: Smoke Tokes was located in an area of the city that’s well-known for supplying illicit MJ operators.

The newspaper noted it has been unable to contact the owner of Smoke Tokes.