Marijuana legalization reaches new level of support, survey shows

Americans are more in favor of marijuana legalization than ever before, according to a new Gallup poll released on the heels of a clean sweep of statewide marijuana legalization efforts.

Gallup conducted the poll from Sept. 30 to Oct. 15, ahead of voters approving recreational marijuana sales in Arizona, Montana, New Jersey and South Dakota. Voters also passed medical cannabis markets in Mississippi and South Dakota on Election Day.

The poll, which surveyed 1,035 adults, also found:

The strongest support came from the 18-29 age group, with 79% in favor.

Of those 30-49 years old, 75% were in favor.

Of those 50-64, 60% were in favor.

Of those 65-older, 55% were in favor.

Marijuana legalization was more likely to be supported by those who identified as liberals and Democrats and also those who identified as moderates and independents.

Less than half those who identified as conservatives and Republicans were in favor of legalizing cannabis.