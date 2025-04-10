SNDL pays CA$32.2M for 32 cannabis stores in 3 Canadian provinces

By MJBizDaily Staff

Join us for MJBizCon, happening Dec. 2-5, 2025, in Las Vegas. Get on the pre-registration list now to receive early bird ticket pricing. Secure your spot today!

Canadian cannabis operator SNDL paid 32.2 million Canadian dollars (roughly $23 million) for 32 stores in three provinces.

SNDL, which also owns liquor brands, will acquire 27 1CM stores in Ontario, three in Saskatchewan and two in Alberta, according to a Thursday news release.

The deal is subject to conditions that include court and regulatory approval, the release noted, and 1CM shareholders must approve the acquisition at a special meeting expected to be held in June.

If all the required approvals occur, the deal is expected to close by the end of the third quarter.

SNDL’s acquisition of 1CM comes only weeks after the company acquired a roughly 5.4% stake in High Tide, which operates Canada’s largest cannabis retail chain.

The 1CM stores generated CA$53 million in revenue for the fiscal year that ended Aug. 31, with 30 stores active at the end of the fiscal year, SNDL said in the release.

The acquisition brings the Calgary, Alberta-headquartered company’s owned and franchised cannabis store count to 219.

“The addition of these locations will increase SNDL’s exposure to a broad consumer base in key Canadian markets and aligns with our stated capital priorities as we build a sustainable cannabis retail portfolio at scale,” CEO Zack George said in a statement.

According to the release, 1CM expects to return a “substantial portion of the sale proceeds to shareholders” and use the “balance of the proceeds for the development of new locations and for general corporate purposes.”

Related Stories From MjBiz

Canada/International

SNDL acquires minority stake in Canadian cannabis rival High Tide
Image of cannabis leaves sitting atop a Canadian flag

Finance

Marijuana MSO Standard Wellness secures $14M credit line to refinance debt
Image of cannabis buds sitting atop $100 bills

Cultivation

MJBizCon offers speakers chance to share cannabis insights, shape industry
Image of audience members at an MJBizCon 2024 session
Briefs Canada/International Finance International Recreational Retail 
Emerald Logo
© 2025 Emerald X, LLC. All Rights Reserved
ABOUTCAREERSAUTHORIZED SERVICE PROVIDERSYour Privacy ChoicesTERMS OF USEPRIVACY POLICY