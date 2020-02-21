Toronto-based cannabis company Sol Global Investments on Friday said a company it owns secured a $15 million construction loan to fund construction of an 88,327-square-foot indoor medical marijuana cultivation, processing and lab facility.

CannCure Investments, which Sol Global acquired in 2018 , received the construction loan from Advanced Flower Capital.

The loan will be secured by a mortgage and other security interests.

Ontario-based CannCure will build the facility on its One Plant site in Indiantown, Florida. One Plant formerly was known as 3 Boys Farm.

Sol Global trades on the Canadian Securities Exchange as SOL.

