Toronto-based cannabis company Sol Global Investments on Friday said a company it owns secured a $15 million construction loan to fund construction of an 88,327-square-foot indoor medical marijuana cultivation, processing and lab facility.
The loan will be secured by a mortgage and other security interests.
Ontario-based CannCure will build the facility on its One Plant site in Indiantown, Florida. One Plant formerly was known as 3 Boys Farm.
Sol Global trades on the Canadian Securities Exchange as SOL.
