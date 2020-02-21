Sol Global subsidiary gets $15M loan to build FL medical marijuana facility

Published 5 hours ago

Toronto-based cannabis company Sol Global Investments on Friday said a company it owns secured a $15 million construction loan to fund construction of an 88,327-square-foot indoor medical marijuana cultivation, processing and lab facility.

CannCure Investments, which Sol Global acquired in 2018, received the construction loan from Advanced Flower Capital.

The loan will be secured by a mortgage and other security interests.

Ontario-based CannCure will build the facility on its One Plant site in Indiantown, Florida. One Plant formerly was known as 3 Boys Farm.

Sol Global trades on the Canadian Securities Exchange as SOL.

