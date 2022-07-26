Some Minnesota cities ban cannabis edibles sales as new law takes effect

Several cities in Minnesota imposed moratoriums on cannabis edibles, and others are considering bans, in the wake of a first-of-its kind law allowing adult-use THC sales in outlets other than medical marijuana dispensaries.

In the past month alone, Marshall, Robbinsdale and St. Joseph passed moratoriums on sales of food and drinks containing THC, the Duluth News Tribune reported.

According to the newspaper, the city of Stillwater already had enacted a one-year moratorium on all cannabis sales last November, including CBD products, and a number of other municipalities are considering bans.

Food and beverages containing THC from hemp became legal in Minnesota on July 1.

The new law allows packages containing a total of 50 milligrams of THC to be sold in grocery stores and convenience stores to adults 21 and older.

But the law leaves enforcement and additional regulations up to local entities.

In Marshall, according to the News Tribune, City Council members expressed concerns about allowing sales without proper monitoring and regulation.

Some councilors were particularly worried about the risk of products falling into the hands of children, youth and elderly citizens taking multiple medications.