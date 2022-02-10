South Carolina Senate passes medical cannabis bill; House up next

South Carolina’s state Senate passed a restrictive medical cannabis legalization bill by a 28-15 vote, but it’s unclear how the measure will fare in the House.

The bill, the South Carolina Compassionate Act or S. 150, gathered quite a bit of bipartisan support, with 17 Republicans supporting it and 10 in opposition, according to the Associated Press.

A state Senate committee advanced the bill last March, but the Legislature adjourned last year before a full Senate vote.

Sen. Tom Davis, who sponsored the bill, has said that the measure would be one of the most conservative in the country.

The only medical marijuana products allowed would be oils, salves, patches or vaporizers, according to the Associated Press.

MMJ patients could get only a two-week supply at one time. The number of growers also would be limited.

Experts consider South Carolina one of the states in play this year to legalize medical marijuana.

In the state House, Republicans outnumber Democrats 81 to 43, or a nearly 2-1 margin.