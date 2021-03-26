South Dakota governor wants to restrain medical cannabis law

South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem, who earlier attempted to delay the state’s medical cannabis program, now is trying to add restrictions to the voter-approved law.

The fiercely anti-marijuana Republican governor wants to prohibit the ability of people younger than 21 to smoke or vape medical marijuana and limit the number of plants allowed in an MMJ patient’s home to three, among other changes, according to the Associated Press.

“In my opinion, these are necessary changes to allow for a successful implementation of IM 26 (the bill) beginning on July 1,” she wrote in a letter to lawmakers.

It wasn’t clear if lawmakers would consider Noem’s proposal because technically the deadline has passed for considering such legislation under normal circumstances, the Associated Press reported.

The governor’s proposals would require support from two-thirds of both legislative chambers to suspend the rules. The Legislature is scheduled to adjourn on March 29, but Noem could call for a special session.

Noem also directed a lawsuit to be filed to try to kill the voter-approved recreational marijuana measure, claiming the initiative is unconstitutional.

A lower court ruled in favor of that view, but the case has been appealed to the state Supreme Court.