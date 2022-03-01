South Dakota House committee rejects adult-use marijuana bill

Efforts to legalize adult-use marijuana in South Dakota suffered another setback Monday when a House of Representatives committee dismissed a legalization bill by an 8-3 vote.

However, legalization proponents will attempt to revive consideration of Senate Bill 3 in the House by using a “smoke out” procedure, the Associated Press reported.

“A group of 24 State Representatives can still force a bill to the floor of the House,” pro-legalization advocacy group South Dakotans for Better Marijuana Laws wrote on its Facebook page.

“We will keep working to pass legalization until the very end of the session.”

However, pro-legalization Sen. Mike Rohl told the Argus Leader of Sioux Falls such a move would be “a long shot.”

South Dakota’s House Majority Leader, Rep. Kent Peterson, warned last week that the bill would face strong opposition in the House after it was approved by a slim margin in the state Senate.

Both medical and adult-use marijuana legalization were approved by South Dakota voters in 2020, but recreational legalization hasn’t panned out because of a court ruling against it and opposition from anti-marijuana Gov. Kristi Noem.