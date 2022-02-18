South Dakota recreational cannabis bill heads to state Senate vote

Another attempt to legalize recreational cannabis in South Dakota will go before the state Legislature next week.

Senate Bill 3 was amended by a state senate committee and recommended for a full Senate vote, the Associated Press reported Thursday.

ADVERTISEMENT

The amended bill would allow for possession of up to 1 ounce of cannabis or the equivalent by people 21 and older.

The measure would also pave the way for licensed recreational marijuana cultivators, manufacturers, retailers and testing labs regulated by the state revenue department.

Municipal governments would have the power to ban cannabis businesses within their jurisdictions.

The bill also includes promotional restrictions, prohibiting advertising that “promotes overconsumption,” depicts consumption, makes any health claims or that could appeal to young people.

Growing is all about the lighting: MJBizDaily Lighting Buyers Guide Read our exclusive guide for strategies and tips from expert cultivators who have amassed decades of experience studying horticulture lighting. Curated by MJBizDaily. Inside: Horticultural professionals debunk 8 common lighting myths in cannabis

How cannabis extraction companies can reduce energy costs

Why experts say the future of horticultural lighting is in LED technology

Cannabis lighting Glossary of Terms

Buyers checklist Get the Lighting Guide

South Dakota voters approved both recreational and medical marijuana legalization in the November 2020 election.

However, the state’s highest court nixed the recreational cannabis initiative in late 2021, upholding a lower court ruling on a lawsuit backed by anti-marijuana Gov. Kristi Noem.

South Dakotans disapproved of Noem’s actions by a small majority in late 2021, a poll found.