South Dakota trade group forms to aid prospective marijuana businesses

As South Dakota works to implement the medical and recreational marijuana industry passed by voters in 2020, a new trade group seeks to assist cannabis companies in the state.

The Cannabis Industry Association of South Dakota (CIASD) recently formed, and Ned Horsted will serve as the acting executive director, the Argus Leader of Sioux Falls reported.

According to a news release, the CIASD plans to help “build a responsible and successful cannabis industry that serves the needs of medical cannabis patients and adult cannabis consumers, strengthens the state economy, creates jobs, provides new opportunities for existing South Dakota businesses. …”

The association’s board consists of: