South Dakota’s medical cannabis market poised to launch next week

South Dakota’s medical marijuana market is expected to launch next week with at least one dispensary opening near Sioux Falls.

The owner of the Unity Rd. dispensary in Hartford, South Dakota, told Sioux Falls TV station KELO that the dispensary would open July 27, with cannabis harvested from Dakota Natural Solutions.

The opening would come 20 months after voters approved medical marijuana at the ballot box in November 2020.

It’s unclear when other dispensaries will open.

The state lists 69 certified dispensaries, 29 cultivators, 11 processors and two testing laboratories.

The South Dakota market is expected to be small, especially initially.

As of July 18, only 1,614 patient cards had been approved.