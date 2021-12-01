A California-based special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) raised $200 million in an initial public offering to target companies involved in the growing medical cannabis or cannabinoid industry.

Canna-Global Acquisition Corp. started trading on the Nasdaq on Wednesday under the ticker symbol CNGLU after offering 20 million units at $10 a share.

Each unit consists of one share of the company’s common stock and one warrant entitling the holder to purchase a share of stock at a price of $11.50.

“We seek to create a “best-in-class” multinational cannabis operator, operating across key markets globally, from cultivation to production and processing, productization, and sales and distribution,” the company said in a prospectus filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Nov. 30.

Canna-Global, which also will target ancillary cannabis businesses, said it won’t invest in a business that is in violation of the U.S. Controlled Substances Act.

SPACs, also known as blank-check companies, have become prevalent in recent years in the cannabis industry as a vehicle to go public quickly and acquire assets in growing markets.

In its prospectus, Canna-Global said it “hasn’t yet initiated any substantive discussions, directly or indirectly, with any business combination target.”

The company’s chief executive officer is J. Gerald Combs, who also serves as CEO of Hong Kong-based Cash International Asset Management.

New York-based financial services firm EF Hutton managed the offering.

Canna-Global said it granted the underwriters a 45-day option to purchase up to an additional 3 million units at the initial public offering price to cover over-allotments, if any.