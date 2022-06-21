Spain set to approve medical cannabis sales in pharmacies

A subcommittee in Spain’s Congress of Deputies approved a draft bill to regulate some medical cannabis sales in the country, sending the proposal to the Health Commission for another key vote this week.

Though the pending law foresees extremely strict rules for distribution, the bill is being hailed as a first step that could eventually lead to broader access.

After the expected approval by the Health Commission, the Spanish Medicines Agency will have six months to adopt the new recommendations into regulations.

According to the pending legislation, flower containing THC will be permitted via prescription but only to treat certain diseases.

Some illnesses include cancer, multiple sclerosis and certain forms of epilepsy.

The bill foresees distribution in pharmacies.