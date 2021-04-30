State regulators in New Mexico yanked the business permit of Santa Fe-based New MexiCann Natural Medicine after an explosion and fire at one of its locations last October.

According to the Santa Fe New Mexican, the state Secretary of Health signed an order permanently revoking the company’s business permit, effective May 14.

The business, which has been in operation since 2009 and ran three MMJ dispensaries, will be prohibited from both selling and growing medical marijuana.

Multiple phone calls requesting comment were not immediately returned by New MexiCann.

The license revocation stems from an incident last fall in which the company’s owner, Carlos Gonzalez, allegedly switched out a hot plate during an extraction process, leading to an explosion and fire that injured multiple employees.

Gonzalez is facing felony charges over the incident, and the company was recently fined $142,000 for safety violations related to the explosion.

New MexiCann is one of 34 licensed medical marijuana companies in the state. It’s not clear if the state will award the license to a different company.