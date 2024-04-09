Sun Theory cannabis company acquires Terrapin’s Colorado stores

Sun Theory Holding Co., a Denver-based vertically integrated cannabis operator, acquired five of Terrapin Care Station’s retail locations in Colorado for an undisclosed sum.

The sale will allow Boulder, Colorado-based Terrapin Care Station to focus on growing its operations in Pennsylvania, according to a news release.

ADVERTISEMENT

Terrapin headquarters will remain in Boulder, and the company will continue to operate one cultivation facility and one dispensary in Aurora, a Denver suburb.

Sun Theory will now have eight retail locations in the state.

“This expansion in Colorado underscores our objective of aligning with businesses that have demonstrated sound business management, a commitment to customers, solid financials and an expanding market share potential,” Connor Oman, Sun Theory’s CEO, said in a statement.

“When you consider these criteria, Terrapin Care Station is an ideal fit.”

Terrapin Care Station grew its presence in Colorado’s adult-use cannabis market after acquiring Denver Relief, one of the state’s earliest medical cannabis entrants, in 2016.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Terrapin’s legacy will always be rooted in Colorado,” Terrapin founder and CEO Chris Woods said in a statement.

“We will look back fondly on the past 15 years as a foundational time trailblazing what has become a global industry,”