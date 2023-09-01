CBD store opens second location at Atlanta airport

By MJBizDaily Staff

A CBD retailer has opened its second location at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport in Atlanta.

The SunMed Your CBD Store opened in August, replacing a vending machine location next to the main checkpoint at a domestic terminal at the world’s busiest airport, according to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

The SunMed store, which sells hemp-based edibles, tinctures, balms and other wellness products, opened its first location earlier this year on Concourse D at the airport, the newspaper reported.

CBD stores are rare tenants at airports worldwide, but there are a few exceptions, including a cafe that sells CBD-infused products at the Haneda Airport in Tokyo.

The medical and recreational cannabis industry remains shut out of such a retail distribution channel after a failed attempt in Canada last year.

Citing shifting economic conditions, Cloudbreak Cannabis scrapped its well-publicized plans to open the world’s first adult-use dispensary inside an airport terminal in Prince George, British Columbia.

