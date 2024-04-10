Surrey, British Columbia, moves to allow legal cannabis retail

By MJBizDaily Staff

Did you miss the webinar “Women Leaders in Cannabis: Shattering the Grass Ceiling?” Head to MJBiz YouTube to watch it now!

Surrey, the second-biggest city in the Canadian province of British Columbia, will allow legal cannabis stores after unanimous Council approval.

The city’s new cannabis retail framework OK’d on Monday will permit two stores for each of Surrey’s six town centers, for a total of 12 stores.

City staff had originally proposed six stores but increased the number after public consultations.

Surrey will now launch a screening and evaluation process for marijuana retail applicants as well as plans to accept applications during the second quarter of this year.

A city manager said the number of stores could potentially be increased in the future, CBC News reported.

Surrey, a notable cannabis retail holdout among Canadian municipalities, joins other cities that have changed their minds about banning regulated marijuana stores.

The major city of Mississauga, Ontario overturned its ban in 2023.

The B.C. government currently lists 510 cannabis stores as open for business, including 82 in the province’s biggest city, Vancouver.

British Columbians spent roughly 798 million Canadian dollars ($585 million) on legal cannabis during 2023, or 15.7% of all Canadian recreational marijuana spending that year.

Related Stories From MjBiz

Finance

Tilray lowers expectations for 2024, eyes Canada tax savings
Image of a package of Tilray's Good Supply cannabis

Retail

Ontario regulator fines Cannabis Xpress, alleges pay-to-play
Image showing a cash transaction between a budtender and a customer

Canada/International

Decibel Cannabis’ former CEO Sze takes helm again
Silhouette of executives sitting at a boardroom table as the sun sets outside a window
Briefs Canada/International International Recreational Retail 
Emerald Logo
© 2024 Emerald X, LLC. All Rights Reserved
ABOUTCAREERSAUTHORIZED SERVICE PROVIDERSYour Privacy ChoicesTERMS OF USEPRIVACY POLICY