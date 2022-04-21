Switzerland aims for summer start of recreational cannabis trial program

Europe’s latest recreational cannabis trial program is set to begin in Basel, Switzerland, this summer.

The program will involve only about 400 people, who will be able to buy recreational cannabis products from certain pharmacies.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, the participants will be “questioned regularly” throughout the study about their mental and physical health.

The cannabis will be produced by Swiss-based Pure Production.

The lower house of Switzerland’s Federal Assembly first approved a bill for the trial program two years ago.

Experts have called the Swiss program an important milestone while also symbolic of the sluggish pace at which recreational legalization is occurring in Europe.

Europe often turns to “trial programs” for medical and recreational cannabis instead of full legalization and regulation.

The programs are often mired in delays and bureaucracy.

2022 MJBiz Factbook – Now Available The essential resource for cannabis business leaders across all sectors provides the latest data and in-depth analysis you need to develop informed business strategies and avoid costly missteps. Featured Inside: Segmented research reports for the marijuana + hemp industries

Accurate financial forecasts + investment trends

State-by-state guide to regulations, taxes & opportunities

40+ charts and graphs with key data points Get the facts and stay ahead of the curve. Order Your Copy

The latest example is the Dutch pilot program to allow the limited cultivation and distribution of recreational cannabis, which has been hit with another major delay.

The Dutch program is now expected to start in 2023.