How likely is it that Germany will suffer short-term medical cannabis supply issues due to coronavirus?
International medical marijuana supply chains appear stable for the time being despite the coronavirus pandemic, with shipments to Europe’s largest market, Germany, remaining uninterrupted.
Despite more European countries going into full lockdown mode or closing borders because of the pandemic, disruption in the shipments of medical cannabis to Germany aren’t likely in the short term, according to industry experts.
