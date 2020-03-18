We’re reaching out to you, the cannabis business owner, with a few questions to help us get you the right information and tools as you respond to this global pandemic. We can’t wait to hear from you.
Tell us your business information needs as you battle the coronavirus
Latest Headlines
- Marijuana pioneer Hodas joins Colorado’s Wana Brands
- Cannabis event MJBizCon nominated as a top 50 fastest-growing show
- WA allows curbside medical marijuana sales during health crisis
- New York: Medical cannabis ‘essential,’ not subject to closures
- Florida lawmakers nix THC cap for younger medical marijuana patients
- Cannabis Council of Canada appeals to government for ‘immediate intervention’
- Cannabis event firm Lift announces layoffs amid pandemic
- Tell us if you think coronavirus will hit Germany’s MMJ supply