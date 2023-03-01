Tennessee lawmakers reject medical marijuana bill

By MJBizDaily Staff

Tennessee will for now remain one of the few remaining states with no legal medical marijuana.

A state Senate committee on Tuesday rejected a Republican-sponsored medical cannabis bill.

There are only 11 states in the country without a full-fledged medical cannabis program.

But under the Tennessee Medical Cannabis Act sponsored by Republican state Sen. Janice Bowling, Tennesseans with one of 30 health conditions would have been able to access MMJ with a doctor’s recommendation.

Qualifying ailments included post-traumatic stress disorder.

The state Senate Judiciary Committee rejected the proposal on a 6-3 vote, with two Democrats and one Republican voting in favor.

Six Republicans voted no, according to Johnson City TV station WJHL.

A second medical cannabis bill, sponsored by Democratic Rep. Jesse Chism, is due before a Senate Judiciary Committee subcommittee, WJHL reported.

Given the full committee’s vote Tuesday and other committees’ rejection of another Chism proposal, observers believe MMJ is dead for the year in Tennessee.

