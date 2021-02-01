TerrAscend Canada cannabis gummy recall affects 330,000-plus units

Cannabis producer TerrAscend Canada has recalled more than 330,000 units of THC-infused gummies in relation to possible mold contamination.

The recall of TerrAscend’s Haven St.-brand Rise No. 570 Wild Berry THC Infused Gummies was initially announced Jan. 26 by the Ontario Cannabis Store.

An expanded recall notice posted by federal marijuana regulator Health Canada on Jan. 29 included Drift No. 470 Sour Watermelon THC Infused Gummies, also under the Haven St. banner.

The recall affected 33 lots of the two products, totaling 330,927 units, Health Canada said

The products were sold in eight provinces between September 2020 and January 2021.

“The affected product may contain mold,” Health Canada warned.

TerrAscend received 10 complaints about the recalled lots as of Jan. 29, but there were no adverse reaction reports, according to the recall notice.

The company said it expanded the voluntary recall on Jan. 27.

“We have proactively taken this action after receiving consumer complaints alleging the presence of mold on certain gummies,” TerrAscend Canada said in a statement emailed to Marijuana Business Daily.

“As we begin reaching out to customers directly impacted by the voluntary recall, we are asking them to take any used or unused product back to their local retailer for a full refund or credit. TerrAscend Canada remains committed to providing customers with safe, effective and quality products.”

The TerrAscend recall is the second involving mold-related cannabis in Canada so far this year.