A Texas lawmaker is using a special legislative session, called in part to regulate hemp products, to introduce a bill that would legalize adult-use marijuana.

If passed, House Bill 195, introduced July 24 by Democratic state Rep. Jessica González, would permit adults 21 and over to possess up to 2.5 ounces of cannabis or 15 grams of concentrates.

Though marijuana legalization has majority support in Texas, according to a recent poll, González’s proposal faces long odds.

Texas considering hemp THC rules, but remains anti-marijuana

State lawmakers are in Austin considering regulations for the state’s estimated $5.5 billion hemp industry.

That’s after Republican Gov. Greg Abbott in late June vetoed a bill that would have outlawed intoxicating hemp-derived THC products entirely.

But Abbott wants to maintain criminal penalties for cannabis, he recently told Fox-4.

“So the structure of what I’m looking for is this, and that is, we must continue to criminalize marijuana in the state of Texas—no change in the marijuana laws,” he said, according to the station.

The state recently expanded its medical marijuana program. Twelve additional providers, up from the current three, will be allowed to produce MMJ in the state starting Sept. 1.

Marijuana legalization in Texas?

HB 195 is awaiting committee referral in the Texas House. If passed and signed into law, Texas would become the 25th U.S. state to legalize recreational marijuana. González’s bill would legalize commercial sales of recreational marijuana.

Licensing and oversight would fall under the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation, with rules in place by November 1, 2026.

The agency would license cannabis growers, processors, testing labs, and retailers.

Cannabis sales would be allowed only in jurisdictions that opt in. Local governments could regulate the number, hours, and locations of businesses.

Packaging requirements include child-resistant containers and clear labeling that doesn’t mimic commercial candy products.

Adults could also store up to 10 ounces at home, though amounts exceeding 2.5 ounces would need to be secured.

Majority support for Texas marijuana legalization

The bill, introduced during a special legislative session focused in part on hemp regulation, would also.

About 51% of state voters said they supported marijuana legalization in an April poll conducted by the University of Texas/Texas Politics Project.

Only 15 percent believed marijuana should illegal under any circumstances.