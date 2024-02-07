Texas liquor chain launches hemp-derived THC beverage sales

By MJBizDaily Staff

Ranks of women, minority cannabis execs rebound to pre-pandemic levels, according to the latest data from the MJBiz Diversity, Inclusion and Equity Report. Get your copy here.

A Texas liquor store chain has added a hemp-infused seltzer containing THC to its shelves throughout the state.

Spec’s Wine & Spirits is now carrying Hi Seltzer’s delta-8 beverages in more than 200 of their stores in 100-plus municipalities across Texas, according to the Austin American-Statesman.

“Our leadership team spends considerable time analyzing the trends and reviewing consumer habits, which led us to investigate the THC-infused space in late 2022,” Spec’s Lisa Rydman-Lindsey told the newspaper.

“This was around the same time Hi Seltzer introduced its brand, and we enjoyed the tasting.”

Spec’s move comes only months after a Texas appeals court upheld an injunction halting a ban on delta-8 products in the state.

Hi Seltzer says its products have no calories or sugar and each 12-ounce can contains 5 milligrams of delta-8.

The mainstream crossover is another big win for the industry as retailers nationwide have been reluctant to sell low-dose, hemp-infused beverages despite their legality under the 2018 Farm Bill.

MJBizDaily last year chronicled the low-dose, hemp-derived THC beverage boom in Minnesota, where the state’s homegrown grocery chain Cub – widely known as Cub Foods – is carrying these types of beverages.

In November Total Wine & More launched a dedicated THC beverage section at several of its stores across Minnesota, marking one of the first industry distribution deals with a national retail chain.

Related Stories From MjBiz

Cultivation

Minnesota’s low-dose THC beverage market is booming
Image of a Cub Wine & Spirits model display containing low-THC products.

Finance

Cannabis and accessories distributor Humble & Fume gets creditor protection
Image of Canadian cash embedded upon cracked asphalt

Cultivation

Texas receives 132 applications for medical marijuana dispensary licenses
Image of Texas state capitol building
Briefs Delta-8 Hemp & CBD Hemp Industry News Manufacturing News by State Retail Texas 
Emerald Logo
© 2024 Emerald X, LLC. All Rights Reserved
ABOUTCAREERSAUTHORIZED SERVICE PROVIDERSYour Privacy ChoicesTERMS OF USEPRIVACY POLICY