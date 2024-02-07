Texas liquor chain launches hemp-derived THC beverage sales

A Texas liquor store chain has added a hemp-infused seltzer containing THC to its shelves throughout the state.

Spec’s Wine & Spirits is now carrying Hi Seltzer’s delta-8 beverages in more than 200 of their stores in 100-plus municipalities across Texas, according to the Austin American-Statesman.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Our leadership team spends considerable time analyzing the trends and reviewing consumer habits, which led us to investigate the THC-infused space in late 2022,” Spec’s Lisa Rydman-Lindsey told the newspaper.

“This was around the same time Hi Seltzer introduced its brand, and we enjoyed the tasting.”

Spec’s move comes only months after a Texas appeals court upheld an injunction halting a ban on delta-8 products in the state.

Hi Seltzer says its products have no calories or sugar and each 12-ounce can contains 5 milligrams of delta-8.

ADVERTISEMENT

The mainstream crossover is another big win for the industry as retailers nationwide have been reluctant to sell low-dose, hemp-infused beverages despite their legality under the 2018 Farm Bill.

MJBizDaily last year chronicled the low-dose, hemp-derived THC beverage boom in Minnesota, where the state’s homegrown grocery chain Cub – widely known as Cub Foods – is carrying these types of beverages.

In November Total Wine & More launched a dedicated THC beverage section at several of its stores across Minnesota, marking one of the first industry distribution deals with a national retail chain.