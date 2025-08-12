Texas starts accepting new medical marijuana applications

Texas cannabis regulators have begun accepting applications for 12 new vertically integrated MMJ permits.

The Texas Department of Public Safety will accept “new and updated” applications to enter the state’s Compassionate Use Program through Sept. 15, officials said in a news release.

ADVERTISEMENT

Texas is expanding one of the most restrictive MMJ programs in the country under a bill signed into law earlier this summer by Gov. Greg Abbott.

Fewer than 30,000 “active patients” are currently accessing low-THC CBD oil from one of three licensed providers, according to state data.

That’s all poised to expand after lawmakers agreed to increase the number of total permits to 15 while also expanding the list of qualifying conditions.

According to DPS, new MMJ licenses will be awarded in two phases.

Nine will be awarded to existing applicants in Phase I. Winners will be announced on Dec. 1.

The remaining three, reserved for first-time applicants in Phase II, will be awarded by April 1, 2026.

Applicants from the 2023 window must update their applications through the Department of Public Safety portal to remain eligible, DPS said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Under House Bill 46, Texas is:

Increasing from three to 15 the number of required vertically integrated “dispensing organizations” allowed to produce CBD oil in Texas.

Allowing the organizations to store product in “satellite locations,” allowing for ease of distribution in the vast state.

Legalizing vaporizers, while maintaining a ban on smokable flower.

The bill also promises to create more potential dispensary customers by adding three qualifying conditions: