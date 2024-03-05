Oklahoma medical cannabis is frequently less potent than advertised, according to the manager of licensed lab Havard Industries.

Jeffery Havard and his team tested 15 samples sourced from three MMJ dispensaries in the state and found all 15 had less THC than indicated on the package, according to Oklahoma City TV station KFOR.

Havard said he was curious to test local samples after reading about widespread THC potency inflation in various markets where medical and adult-use marijuana is state-regulated.

On average, the samples Havard tested were 78% weaker than what was on the label.

Some samples were inflated by close to 200%, Havard said.

The Oklahoma Medical Marijuana Authority (OMMA) is in the process of setting up a quality-assurance lab and improving local cannabis lab standards – a challenge each state is managing differently.

The new OMMA lab is part of a broader effort to crack down on illicit cannabis operators and ensure industry players are complying by local rules.

“Our lab will address this issue through advanced testing and testing standards,” an agency spokesperson told KFOR.