THC potency in Oklahoma’s medical cannabis is inflated, testing lab alleges

By MJBizDaily Staff

Be at the forefront of cannabis and psychedelics science and innovation. Register by March 14 & Save $100 on tickets to The Emerald Conference by MJBiz Science, April 1-3 in San Diego.

Oklahoma medical cannabis is frequently less potent than advertised, according to the manager of licensed lab Havard Industries.

Jeffery Havard and his team tested 15 samples sourced from three MMJ dispensaries in the state and found all 15 had less THC than indicated on the package, according to Oklahoma City TV station KFOR.

Havard said he was curious to test local samples after reading about widespread THC potency inflation in various markets where medical and adult-use marijuana is state-regulated.

On average, the samples Havard tested were 78% weaker than what was on the label.

Some samples were inflated by close to 200%, Havard said.

The Oklahoma Medical Marijuana Authority (OMMA) is in the process of setting up a quality-assurance lab and improving local cannabis lab standards – a challenge each state is managing differently.

The new OMMA lab is part of a broader effort to crack down on illicit cannabis operators and ensure industry players are complying by local rules.

“Our lab will address this issue through advanced testing and testing standards,” an agency spokesperson told KFOR.

Related Stories From MjBiz

Cultivation

Oklahoma cannabis license numbers down by 27% since last year
Image of downtown Oklahoma City

Manufacturing

Mississippi to rescind medical marijuana lab’s testing license
Image of flower being tested at state-regulated cannabis lab

Manufacturing

US receives first DEA-sanctioned cannabis import from Jamaica
Image of the marijuana testing process
All U.S. Briefs Cultivation Manufacturing Medical & Recreational Oklahoma Science Testing 
Emerald Logo
© 2024 Emerald X, LLC. All Rights Reserved
ABOUTCAREERSAUTHORIZED SERVICE PROVIDERSYour Privacy ChoicesTERMS OF USEPRIVACY POLICY