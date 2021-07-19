The Parent Co., a vertically integrated marijuana operator based in California, is taking advantage of Apple opening up its App Store to cannabis businesses.

The company is following on the heels of California delivery business Eaze, which recently began offering an app via Apple.

Apple changed App Store terms in June to allow licensed pharmacies and cannabis retailers to offer purchasing, providing the consumers are legal and geogated.

The Parent Co. is launching an app through its Caliva subsidiary that will allow marijuana consumers to place pickup or delivery orders, pay electronically and chat online.

California consumers 21 and older can also use the Caliva app to track orders and consult with company consultants.

“This is a major milestone for both the legal cannabis industry and consumers alike,” Dennis O’Malley, chief operating officer of The Parent Company, said in a statement.