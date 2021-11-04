(This story has been updated to include Ayr Wellness and Charlotte’s Web.)

Five cannabis businesses were chosen to Inc. magazine’s list of the top 250 best-led companies.

Chicago-based Cresco Labs ranked 74th, Massachusetts-headquartered Curaleaf Holdings was slotted at 139th, Arizona’s 4Front Ventures came in at 193rd, Charlotte’s Web at 207th and Ayr Wellness 244th.

To compile the list, business-media brand Inc. evaluated public and private U.S.–based companies with a 2020 revenue of $50 million to $2 billion or a valuation of $50 million to $10 billion.

Inc. said this is the first time it has honored both public and private companies.

Companies had to apply to be considered for the list, then were evaluated in four areas: