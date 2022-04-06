Tilray hemp foods subsidiary to expand offerings in Whole Foods

Tilray’s hemp food subsidiary, Manitoba Harvest, plans to launch a new line of hemp powders blended with green tea leaves and other greens through grocery chain Whole Foods Market.

A distribution deal announced Wednesday pairs ground hemp protein with other “on-trend plant-based ingredients” such as matcha, a caffeinated powder made from green tea leaves.

ADVERTISEMENT

Manitoba Harvest’s Hemp+ Matcha powders will be available in 348 locations across North America and Hemp+ Superfoods powders in 382 stores, according to a news release.

After 90 days, the powders will be sold in other grocery channels.

Manitoba Harvest is a Winnipeg company that makes foods from hemp grain, including hemp hearts, hemp protein, hempseed oil and hemp extract.

It was acquired by New York-based marijuana producer Tilray in 2019.

Social equity matters The annual Women & Minorities in the Cannabis Industry Report breaks down the current state of social equity and lack of diversity in executive roles across the industry as more states legalize cannabis. Inside the Women & Minorities in Cannabis Report: Breakdown of women and minority cannabis executives by year and sector.

Startup costs and average income by race category.

Major challenges and factors that play into inequity.

Critical ways to improve the current diversity situation.

And more diversity in cannabis data Get The Report

Whole Foods CEO John Mackey has predicted a strong future for CBD and other hemp products in grocery retail.

He said in a speech at MJBizCon in 2020 that there is still room to join the crowded CBD market but that manufacturers must produce consistent products.