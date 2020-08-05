Tilray recalls ‘select batches’ of cannabis extracts in Germany

British Columbia, Canada-based Tilray is recalling a small amount of medical cannabis in Germany due to incorrect THC content, German independent pharmaceutical newspaper DAZ first reported.

The product is THC10:CBD10 – a full-spectrum oil which has 10 milligrams per millilitre of THC and 10 milligrams per millilitre of CBD.

“Tilray has initiated a voluntary recall of select batches of its Full Spectrum T10C10 medical cannabis oil supplied to German partners on March 20, 2020,” a spokeswoman for the company told Marijuana Business Daily.

“The company has initiated the recall due to slightly lower than indicated THC potency level identified in a routine stability test.”

She emphasized that “there is no patient safety impact. Patients and physicians are not required to take any action, but do have the option to initiate a return of the product if they chose.”

According to DAZ, pharmacies were told to destroy the affected products, inform Tilray distribution partner Paesel & Lorei about the destruction, and they will receive substitutions.