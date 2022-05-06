Tornado ravages $95,000 in plants at Oklahoma medical marijuana farm

A medical marijuana cultivation facility in Maud, Oklahoma, had an estimated $95,000 worth of marijuana plants destroyed when a tornado tore through the facility on Thursday.

The twister totaled some 95% of the 50 greenhouses on the property, according to TV station KOCO 5 News.

ADVERTISEMENT

The owners of the facility are part of the local Hmong community and have been growing for about two years. No one was injured in the storm.

The tornado underscores the threat that natural disasters and climate change can pose to the cannabis industry, and why growers in particular may need to rethink their cultivation strategies.

Expert advice for a stronger shelf life Learn the fundamentals for getting started in cannabis retail in this comprehensive guide curated by the editors at MJBizDaily with help from industry experts. Inside the MJBizDaily Retail Buyers Guide: Learn best practices for designing a cannabis dispensary.

Select display infrastructure that supports industry compliance.

Choose the right point-of-sale system for your operation.

How to incorporate e-commerce and home delivery.

And more! Get the Guide

The state medical marijuana regulatory agency told KOCO 5 News its agents are in the area to make sure licensed marijuana product is secure.

Recently, medical marijuana businesses in the state were given until May 26 to become compliant with a Metrc seed-to-sale tracking system after a negotiated agreement to move forward.