Total US cannabis supply to top 48.8 million pounds in 2022, report says

By MJBizDaily Staff

Women, minority execs show few gains in U.S. cannabis industry, according to the latest data from the MJBiz Diversity, Inclusion and Equity Report.

The total amount of cultivated of cannabis – both legal and illegal in all form factors – in the United States will exceed 48.8 million pounds in 2022, marijuana and hemp business research firm Whitney Economics has calculated.

According to a news release announcing the 2022 U.S. Cannabis Supply Report, Beau Whitney, chief economist at the Portland, Oregon-based research firm, said the total legal cultivation capacity is greater than the entire country’s demand – if 100% of the licensed product is used.

The report also:

  • Projects there will be more legal cannabis than illicit cannabis in the country beginning in 2026.
  • Estimates that total legal cannabis sales will reach $29.3 billion by the end of this year and $81.6 billion by 2030.

