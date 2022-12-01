The total amount of cultivated of cannabis – both legal and illegal in all form factors – in the United States will exceed 48.8 million pounds in 2022, marijuana and hemp business research firm Whitney Economics has calculated.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to a news release announcing the 2022 U.S. Cannabis Supply Report, Beau Whitney, chief economist at the Portland, Oregon-based research firm, said the total legal cultivation capacity is greater than the entire country’s demand – if 100% of the licensed product is used.

ADVERTISEMENT

The report also: