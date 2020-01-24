An American Indian tribe in Oklahoma is exploring ways to become involved in the marijuana industry, while a South Dakota tribe will vote on whether to legalize medical and adult-use cannabis its reservation.

The Cherokee Nation in Tahlequah, Oklahoma, is seeking recommendations from a seven-member committee by May 31 on marijuana and hemp opportunities for the tribe.

The group will make recommendations about how the tribe can get involved in growing, processing and selling marijuana and hemp and what role medical cannabis might play in the nation’s health services system, according to the Associated Press.

The Cherokee Nation is the largest tribe in the United States.

Separately, members of the Pine Ridge Indian Reservation in South Dakota will vote March 10 on whether to legalize recreational and medical marijuana on the reservation, Rapid City TV station KNBN reported.

Oglala Sioux Tribal Councilwoman Nakina Mills of the Pine Ridge District told the station that the referendum is binding.