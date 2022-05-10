3 Oregon cannabis trade associations merge into one group

Three cannabis trade associations in Oregon pooled their resources to create a more overarching organization called the Cannabis Industry Alliance of Oregon (CIA).

The new entity was formed by the Oregon Retailers of Cannabis Association (ORCA), the Oregon Industry Progress Association (OIPA), and FARMS, according to a news release, with the goal of presenting a more unified industry front.

The CIA will be run by a nine-member board comprised of representatives from each of the three founding organizations.

The organization will represent businesses in every sector of the supply chain, according to the release.

The CIA will also be represented by Leading Edge Public Affairs.

“We understand the need, as a community, to work together and speak with a unified voice as we go into the 2023 legislative session and beyond,” Casey Houlihan, the executive director of the ORCA, said in the release.