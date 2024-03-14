Florida-based marijuana multistate operator Trulieve Cannabis has filed a lawsuit against a former chief financial officer for misappropriating hundreds of thousands of dollars tied to personal expenses.

The lawsuit, filed in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Florida, claims Alex D’Amico expensed vacations, luxury apparel and even legal fees as business-related activities, according to Green Market Report.

The charges amount to more than $350,000 and include reimbursements collected through Concur, a management-expense system, for several items purchased with a corporate credit card and others that were allegedly fabricated, the news outlet reported.

Trulieve’s audit committee investigated expense reimbursements submitted by D’Amico after he resigned from the role in June 2023.

D’Amico was appointed Trulieve’s CFO in 2020.

His total compensation in 2022 exceeded $1.5 million, according to regulatory filings.

That compensation included, among other things, a base salary of $400,000, $432,500 in stock awards and $545,420 in option awards.