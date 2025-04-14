Trulieve contributes nearly $20 million to Florida adult-use marijuana legalization

By MJBizDaily Staff

Join us for MJBizCon, happening Dec. 2-5, 2025, in Las Vegas. Get on the pre-registration list now to receive early bird ticket pricing. Secure your spot today!

Trulieve Cannabis Corp. is once again spending heavily on an adult-use marijuana legalization campaign in Florida.

According to the News Service of Florida, the Tallahassee-based marijuana multistate operator has contributed $19.6 million so far this year toward the Smart & Safe Florida campaign committee, which is attempting to place recreational cannabis on the 2026 ballot.

That’s after Trulieve spent roughly $150 million on a failed push to legalize adult-use cannabis in Florida.

About 56% of Florida voters cast ballots in favor of Amendment 3 in November, but state law requires support of more than 60% to pass a constitutional amendment.

In all, Trulieve has spent nearly $164 million on legalization efforts in the past few years, according to campaign finance documents.

However, Smart & Safe Florida, which resumed its adult-use legalization efforts in January, recently ran afoul of state campaign law.

Elections officials fined Smart & Safe Florida $121,850 in March for several alleged breaches of state law.

With 163 retail locations, Trulieve is by far the biggest cannabis operator in Florida, which is the country’s largest medical marijuana-only market.

Related Stories From MjBiz

Legal

Florida adult-use marijuana legalization sponsor accused of elections violations
Sunset image, through two palm trees, of Miami skyline and bay

Legal

Metrc allowing rampant illegal marijuana activity, former employee claims in lawsuit
Image of a Metrc RFID tag attached to a cannabis plant

Cultivation

Florida Senate approves bill banning hemp-derived THC products
Image of Florida state capitol building
All U.S. Briefs Election Florida Medical & Recreational Recreational Retail 
Emerald Logo
© 2025 Emerald X, LLC. All Rights Reserved
ABOUTCAREERSAUTHORIZED SERVICE PROVIDERSYour Privacy ChoicesTERMS OF USEPRIVACY POLICY