Trulieve Cannabis Corp. is once again spending heavily on an adult-use marijuana legalization campaign in Florida.

According to the News Service of Florida, the Tallahassee-based marijuana multistate operator has contributed $19.6 million so far this year toward the Smart & Safe Florida campaign committee, which is attempting to place recreational cannabis on the 2026 ballot.

ADVERTISEMENT

That’s after Trulieve spent roughly $150 million on a failed push to legalize adult-use cannabis in Florida.

About 56% of Florida voters cast ballots in favor of Amendment 3 in November, but state law requires support of more than 60% to pass a constitutional amendment.

In all, Trulieve has spent nearly $164 million on legalization efforts in the past few years, according to campaign finance documents.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, Smart & Safe Florida, which resumed its adult-use legalization efforts in January, recently ran afoul of state campaign law.

Elections officials fined Smart & Safe Florida $121,850 in March for several alleged breaches of state law.

With 163 retail locations, Trulieve is by far the biggest cannabis operator in Florida, which is the country’s largest medical marijuana-only market.