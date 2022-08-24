Truss recalls 37,000 marijuana beverages over ‘pinhole leaks’

Etobicoke, Ontario-based Truss Limited Partnership is recalling three lots of its XMG Cola marijuana drink because of “pinhole leaks” that could develop in the aluminum cans, potentially leading to leakage and a loss of carbonation.

The recall notice, posted on Health Canada’s website, affects roughly 37,379 product units that were sold, according to the notice on the Health Canada website.

Truss did not immediately respond to an MJBizDaily request for comment.

The recalled products were sold between April 29, 2022, and Aug. 10, 2022, in every province except Quebec.

The drinks retail for approximately 7 Canadian dollars ($5.40) apiece.

The recalled XMG Cola cannabis drinks are sold in 355-milliliter cans in the following lots: 520413041, 520504051 and 520606051.

Neither Truss nor Health Canada have received complaints from consumers related to the recalled products, according to the notice, and no adverse-reaction reports have been received.

A notice about the recalled products on the Ontario Cannabis Store website says that some cans were found to “develop pinhole leaks.”

The recall notice asks consumers to contact the retail store where the product was purchased to arrange a return.

Truss is a joint venture between Molson Coors Canada and beleaguered cannabis producer Hexo Corp.

Molson owns a 57.5% controlling interest.

XMG was the leading cannabis beverage brand by market share (19%) in Ontario’s adult-use marijuana stores in the final quarter of 2021, according to wholesaler OCS data.