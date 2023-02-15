Twitter to allow ads for cannabis, THC products in United States

In a major policy shift, Twitter Inc. is allowing “approved” and state-legal cannabis companies and other advertisers to post ads in the United States for regulated THC and CBD products, accessories and services, the social media platform has disclosed.

“We permit approved Cannabis (including CBD– cannabinoids) advertisers to target the United States” provided a slew of conditions are met, Twitter said on its website under the heading, “Drugs and drug paraphernalia.”

AdCann, a cannabis marketing and advertising website based in Toronto, first reported the development in a social media post.

AdCann noted that “effective immediately” Twitter will permit “advertisers to promote brand preference and informational cannabis-related content” for certain products and services, including:

CBD and similar cannabinoid products.

THC and similar products.

Cannabis-related products and services, including delivery services, labs, events and more.

“American cannabis companies, brands and purveyors will need to pass through a Twitter advertiser approval process to ensure they are legitimate and educated on the platform,” AdCann reported.

“Once approved, industry marketers will have access to Twitter’s entire suite of advertising products including promoted tweets, promoted product opportunities, location-specific takeovers, in-stream video sponsorships and partner publication features.”

Cannabis industry executives welcomed the news.

“This has been in the works behind the scenes for a while. Cannabis is a leading topic on @Twitter and should be a big channel for #cannabis advertising, depending on the details of the program. #progress,” Patrick Rea, the managing director at San Francisco-based venture capital firm Poseidon Garden Ventures, said in a tweet Tuesday evening.

Under its new guidelines, Twitter said that cannabis advertisers – presumably companies – will be subject to a variety of restrictions and conditions:

“Advertisers must be licensed by the appropriate authorities, and pre-authorized by Twitter.

Advertisers may only target jurisdictions in which they are licensed to promote these products or services online.

Advertisers may not promote or offer the sale of Cannabis (including CBD– cannabinoids). Exception: Ads for topical (non-ingestible) hemp-derived CBD topical products containing equal to or less than the 0.3% THC government-set threshold.

Advertisers are responsible for complying with all applicable laws, rules, regulations, and advertising guidelines.

Advertisers may not target customers under the age of 21.’

The sudden change in policy comes after billionaire Elon Musk completed his purchase of Twitter last October, buying the social media service for $44 billion.

Musk is a major booster of cannabis and has smoked marijuana in public, including on Joe Rogan’s podcast in 2018.

Musk’s purchase of Twitter immediately fanned speculation that the billionaire would loosen Twitter’s strict advertising policy governing cannabis.

“Up until now, only CBD topical brands were permitted to advertise on Twitter’s platform,” AdCann said in its social media post.

“Moving forward – the social network will allow for the promotion of regulated THC and CBD-containing cannabis products, accessories, services and more.”

In its new guidelines, Twitter made clear it would not allow advertising directed toward minors. And it laid out several other restrictions, saying cannabis ads must: