Two GOP Congress members criticize FDA for its lack of CBD oversight

Two Republican members of Congress want answers from the feds about regulations for CBD and other hemp-derived products.

U.S. Reps. Morgan Griffith of Virginia and Brett Guthrie of Kentucky co-signed two letters to U.S. Food and Drug Administration Commissioner Robert Califf in which they question several FDA regulatory practices and also demand action.

“In areas from baby formula to CBD products to tobacco, the FDA has been sluggish in solving problems, it has been unresponsive to Congress, and it has been deficient in the execution of responsibilities given to it by law,” Griffith said in a statement.

“We ultimately want to ensure this federal agency takes more decisive action when issues are reported and meets its responsibility of making sure products are safe for consumption,” Guthrie said in a news release.

One letter highlights lapses by the FDA’s Center for Food Safety and Applied Nutrition as well as the Center for Tobacco Products regarding cannabidiol, CBD-derived products and tobacco products.

The other focuses on ensuring a safe and adequate infant formula supply.

The representatives requested responses from the FDA by Oct. 17.

U.S. businesses for months have been calling on the agency to develop basic safety rules for cannabinoids in foods and dietary supplements.