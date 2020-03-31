Two medical marijuana dispensaries in Iowa permanently closed their doors.

The dispensaries, in Council Bluffs and Davenport, were operated by Have A Heart Compassion Care, a multistate medical and recreational marijuana operator based in Washington state.

It was unclear why the dispensaries closed. Have A Heart did not immediately respond to Marijuana Business Daily‘s request for comment.

The state now has only three licensed dispensaries, operated by Iowa Cannabis Company and MedPharm Iowa.

Iowa health officials said the department “will work to license two new dispensaries as soon as possible,” Des Moines TV station KCCI reported.

The state’s MMJ law allows for the licensing of five dispensaries and two manufacturers.