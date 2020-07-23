Two Maine medical cannabis companies raided by federal authorities

Two medical marijuana companies in Farmington, Maine, were raided by agents from the FBI, the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration and the local U.S. attorney’s office.

Narrow Gauge Distributors and The Homegrown Connection were targeted in the Tuesday raids, during which agents piled marijuana plants outside one of the locations, the Bangor Daily News reported.

It is unclear whether anyone was arrested or if charges have been filed.

An FBI spokesperson told the newspaper without elaborating that “several” locations in the state were tied to the investigation.

Narrow Gauge bills itself as “the largest cannabis distribution company” in the state, and Homegrown Connection says it is a hydroponics marijuana grow shop.

The two are connected by Luke Sirois, who owns Homegrown Connection and is the registered agent for Narrow Gauge.

According to the Lewiston Sun Journal, Farmington officials approved both companies for MMJ business licenses in August 2019. The license applications were submitted by Sirois.