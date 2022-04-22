Two Ohio Democrats push for recreational marijuana legalization

Two Ohio Democratic lawmakers plan to introduce a recreational marijuana legalization bill similar to the language of a ballot referendum launched by the Coalition to Regulate Marijuana Like Alcohol.

The measure, sponsored by state Reps. Casey Weinstein and Terrence Upchurch, is considered a long shot in the state’s Republican-controlled Legislature.

In February, Senate President Matt Huffman said he opposed legalizing recreational marijuana, according to The (Cleveland) Plain Dealer.

The most recent development is part of a multistep process required to get a citizen-initiated initiative on the November ballot.

In January, the Coalition to Regulate Marijuana Like Alcohol collected enough signatures for the measure to be considered by lawmakers, and now the Legislature has until May 28 to decide whether to pass it, reject it or ignore it. The legislation hadn’t been introduced until now.

If the Legislature decides not to pass the legalization bill, the coalition moves to the next step of the process, which requires collecting an additional 132,877 valid signatures to get the measure on the November ballot.