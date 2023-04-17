Uber Eats, Leafly to offer cannabis order service in British Columbia

By Matt Lamers, International Editor

A new delivery option will be available for consumers of legal cannabis in British Columbia starting this week.

E-commerce and delivery technology company Uber Eats is partnering with online marijuana platform Leafly to offer delivery of cannabis products in British Columbia starting April 18.

Last fall, the two companies started offering cannabis ordering and delivery in Toronto.

In British Columbia, customers 19 and older will be able to place orders on the Uber Eats app and have cannabis products delivered to their door from regulated stores.

“We are partnering with industry leaders like Leafly to help retailers offer safe, convenient options for people in British Columbia to purchase legal cannabis for delivery directly to their homes,” Klaas Knieriem, general manager of new verticals for Uber Eats Canada, said in a statement.

“This will help reduce impaired driving and improve road safety.”

Leafly CEO Yoko Miyashita said in a statement that her company has been empowering the cannabis marketplace in Canada for more than four years and we support more than 850 cannabis retailers in British Columbia.”

Uber Canada noted in a news release that consumers will be able to order cannabis directly via the company’s app from stores only within a certain delivery radius.

Recreational marijuana orders will be delivered by the regulated retailer’s own staff, who must be provincially certified.

Uber Canada said third-party delivery services will not be able to deliver cannabis at this time.

