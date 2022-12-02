UN report focuses on ‘econcomic and social potential’ of industrial hemp

By MJBizDaily Staff

The United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) released a special report on industrial hemp, including a focus on how developing economies can “exploit its economic and social potential.”

“A so-called whole-plant approach based on the exploitation of all parts of the plant should be at the core of any sectoral development strategy,” according to the UNCTAD report

“This approach could facilitate the creation of production chains that are able to contribute to growth in rural areas, in manufacturing and in the food processing industry.”

The 93-page report includes information on:

  • Hemp taxonomy and botany.
  • The industrial uses of hemp.
  • International treaties governing industrial hemp production.
  • The industrial hemp value chain and “potential challenges and opportunities for processors.”
  • Consumer preferences and market trends.
  • Hemp production figures.
  • Information on the international hemp product trade and tariffs.
  • The prices of industrial hemp products.
  • Policy issues for governments interested in promoting industrial hemp.

“We are pleased that the UN Conference on Trade and Development invested in creating this special issue on industrial hemp,” National Hemp Association chair Geoff Whaling said in a statement.

“It is a tremendous step in breaking down barriers for the hemp industry.”

