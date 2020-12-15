Uruguay completes another large export of high-THC flower to Portugal

Uruguay-based Fotmer completed another large export of high-THC flower to Portugal at the end of November, according to Uruguayan customs records viewed by Marijuana Business Daily.

The company declared two exports, each with a value of almost $1.3 million, on Nov. 24 and Nov. 25, respectively.

exporting flower not harvested in an EU-Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP)-certified facility to the European Union continues to be a viable business opportunity.

In October, MJBizDaily exclusively reported that some of the Fotmer-grown flower previously exported to Portugal ended up in the German medical market under the Tilray brand after being batch-released by Tilray Portugal.

The customs records do not include the net weight of Fotmer’s November shipments – unlike previous customs declarations.

Instead, gross weight was declared at slightly above 900 kilograms (1,984 pounds) in each case.

Gross weight covers the flower, packaging and possibly other materials.

Fotmer’s export of high-THC flower before the November shipments was in May, according to Uruguayan customs records.

The company has also exported meaningful quantities to Israel, but exports to that country cooled after it increased import requirements.

Fotmer remains the leading medical cannabis exporter on the continent, and Uruguay is the country that has generated the most export revenue so far in Latin America.

Fotmer declined to comment when reached by MJBizDaily.

Tilray did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

